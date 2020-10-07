NZXT Announces New 10th Gen Intel Motherboard N7 Z490

The custom PC builder NZXT is adding a new motherboard to its arsenal and it looks different. The N7 Z490 ATX Motherboard is compatible with Z490 chipsets that are used with the Intel 10th Generation processors. This board is designed to help builders as all the ports are placed in optimal locations. Each board is being manufactured in collaboration with ASRock to ensure builders get the most out of the hardware and the BIOS support. The NZXT CAM software will allow users to tune their fan curves along with the RGB configuration for lighting.

“The NZXT N7 has always been about giving builders what they need,” says Johnny Hou, NZXT’s founder and CEO. “By providing a motherboard with a simple layout, packed with the latest wireless technology, and a metal cover, it gives users the ability to create a powerful machine for gaming.”

The N7 Z490 will also have Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 integrated into the board. It is also Intel Optane Memory-ready and offers two M.2 connectors for drive support. Memory overclocking speeds on the device will max out at 4266 MHz with Intel XMP 2.0. The N7 Z490 will also allow for multi-gpu support with AMD CrossFire-X Technology, 8-channel high-definition audio and features an 8+2 DrMOS Power Phase Design. The metal platings on the board are meant to aesthetically blend into the background of the NZXT H series cases. The N7 Z490 is now available at NZXT for $229.99 MSRP.