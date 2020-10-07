PlayStation Trophies Receiving Overhaul Tonight with New Level Cap

Since 2008, PlayStation owners have been able to unlock bronze, silver, gold and platinum trophies that represented their accomplishments in various games across the PlayStation 3, 4 and Vita.

While progression has carried over across platforms, the overall system has gone largely untouched since its launch, but Sony is planning to make some key changes ahead of the launch of the PlayStation 5. The biggest change will be the addition of new levels, with the current level cap of 100 being raised to 999, with current levels being automatically adjusted as part of the incoming update to reflect the higher ceiling. As a result, players will progress more quickly through levels and platinum trophies will count more towards that progression, with new icons for every 100 levels that also utilize the same bronze, silver, gold and platinum tiers to represent your overall journey to reaching level 999. The blog post covering all this information also confirms that your trophy progression will expectedly continue onto PlayStation 5, with the automatic update starting later tonight in North America and tomorrow in Europe.

Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for the latest news ahead of the PlayStation 5’s launch on November 12.