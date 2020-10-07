Trails of Cold Steel IV Release Header

Pre-orders for Trails of Cold Steel IV Deluxe Edition, Mad Rat Dead Available Now

By

Two anticipated NIS titles are now available to secure. The Trails of Cold Steel IV Digital Deluxe Edition is now available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store. For a limited time only, the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes the game and four cosmetic DLC bundles, will be discounted at $59.99 until the game’s release on October 27.

Additionally, Mad Rat Dead can now be preordered on the Nintendo eShop and the PlayStation Store. Digital PlayStation 4 pre-orders will also receive a free theme and avatars. In the meantime before the title drops on October 30, you can enter the Mad Rat Dead Demo Contest for a chance to win specialty items and a Limited Edition.