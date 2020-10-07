Soedesco Showcases Kaze, Truck Driver During Steam Game Festival

SOEDESCO is coming to the Steam Game Festival with two fun-filled demos to play free of charge. From October 7 until October 7, players will be able to enjoy new demos for Kaze and the Wild Masks, which we’ve covered in-depth before and Truck Driver. The Kaze demo will feature more polish than the prior demo – which is impressive, as even in early demo form, the game felt more polished and played better than most 2D platformers on the market. Truck Driver’s demo allows you to enjoy the first three missions. Both games are coming to the PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch – with Kaze also coming to Google Stadia. We’ll be keeping an eye on them as their final releases draw closer.