Fall Guys Season 2 Kicks Off Today with New Medieval Levels, Costumes

Back in August, Mediatonic’s chaotic arcade battle royale surged in popularity across the internet, surpassing seven million sales on Steam in under three weeks and becoming the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game of all time.

After a brief sneak peek back at Gamescom Opening Night Live, the second season of Fall Guys is now officially underway, with a medieval theme that is on full display in the trailer below. The main attraction of this new season is the four new levels: Hoopsie Legend, Knight Fever, Egg Siege and Wall Guys. In addition, season two also features brand-new costumes, a Show Selector option to provide limited-time events that gather specific types of levels together, customizable nameplates and banners as well as other small enhancements.

For more on Fall Guys, which is available now on PS4 and PC, be sure to check out our review, which calls it a “bold and wacky take of the battle royale genre.”