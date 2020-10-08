Flipon Now Available on Steam, Switch

Flipon is a bright and colorful puzzle adventure that blends a match three formula with a combo-centric gameplay loop to keep players hooked. With the premise being that you’re a miner, you have to take out like-color blocks and craft combos by shifting blocks around. On the Switch, you can either use a d-pad/button combo or move things around with the touchscreen itself. The former offers up a more tactile feel, but you can get more done faster with the touchscreen – making things like boss battles ideal for touchscreen play to give yourself a bit of an edge. Flipon is available now on the Nintendo eShop for $5.99 and on Steam for $3.99 normally, but it has an early discount price of $3.39.