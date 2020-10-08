Ghost of a Tale Available for Switch

Already available for PC, Ps4 and Xbox One for over a year now, Ghost of a Tale is finally making its way to the Switch. Today, it was announced the game can be downloaded via the eShop.

Ghost of a Tale let’s you play as a rat character named Tilo as he ventures through Dwindling Heights Keep in search of his beloved Merra. Rely on wit to dodge guards, solve puzzles, evade monsters and more on an epic journey. Beautiful designs and adventurous gameplay makes this a title worth checking out.

Watch the announcement trailer below and download it now. In related news, a physical collector’s edition is coming soon for PS4 if you would prefer that!