Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Kombat Pack 2 Announced for Current-Gen, Next-Gen

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm today revealed Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Kombat Pack 2.

Mortal Kombat 11 has sold more than 8 million units to date, released nine additional characters, and received a story expansion. What could possibly be next? How about three new characters, a next-gen release, and a new bundle for first time buyers? That’s Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate in a nutshell.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate releases November 17 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and Stadia for $59.99. The bundle includes Mortal Kombat 11, Kombat Pack 1, Aftermath, and the brand new Kombat Pack 2. Those who already own Mortal Kombat 11, or pick up Ultimate on the PS4 or Xbox One, can upgrade to next-gen for free. The next-gen versions include a 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times, and more.

As for Kombat Pack 2, the characters included are Mileena, Rain, and Rambo. Sylvester Stallone lends his voice and likeness to the character. Those who are already own parts of Mortal Kombat 11 can purchase Kombat Pack 2 standalone for $14.99. Those who pre-order Kombat Pack 2 or Ultimate automatically get the Time Warriors Skin Pack. That pack includes new skins for Noob Saibot, Liu Kang, and Skarlet.

