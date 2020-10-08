Worms Rumble Gets New Trailer, Open Beta Testing

Prepare to have a blast with the latest installment to the Worms franchise. Worms Rumble is the upcoming title from Team17 with a modern twist on the classic series. Today, a launch date has been revealed along with open beta testing.

Worms Rumble just received a new trailer packed with action! There looks to be a combination of side-scrolling platforming as part of the combat. Battle through large and confined spaces with a variety of weaponry and customized gear. Features include battle royale, deathmatch, special events and more with complete crossplay capability for total worm-mayhem.

Beta testing will take place November 6 for PS4 and PC players. A full launch is scheduled for some point in December for PS4, PS5 and Steam.