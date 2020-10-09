Amnesia: Rebirth Chills with New Story Trailer

New secrets of the highly-anticipated horror title Amnesia: Rebirth have been revealed in an all-new story trailer today. Swedish developer Frictional games invites you to listen to Salim, one of the surviving crew members of the Cassandra. You’re given the treat of early look at some environments featured in the title.

Ten years ago, Amnesia: The Dark Descent helped elevate the first-person horror genre with its gorgeous mix of storytelling and ambient experience. Amnesia: Rebirth promises to bring back the fundamentals to this new title while creating a deeper narrative journey. A new descent begins on October 20 for PlayStation 4 and PC.