Bara Jam 2020 Launches on Itch.io

There are always tons of fun game jams hosted on itch.io. One of the latest is the third annual Bara Jam. What is “bara”? The term has a variety of uses but often corresponds to media focusing on male/male relationships.

This game jam is open to all manner of depictions of men and LGBTQ experiences as long as something speaks to the “bara” concept. Both adult-oriented and non-adult content is welcomed. The game jam is open from right now until November 30.

Bara Jam 2020 does not feature any specific rewards, but it does provide a great incentive to create a new game alongside others!