Bloober Team’s Dual-Reality Horror The Medium Gets December Release

It looks as though the Xbox Series X/S will be getting at least one new exclusive before the year’s end. Or rather, a console-launch exclusive for the time being, as Bloober Team’s upcoming new horror game The Medium, has finally nailed a launch just inside the final few weeks of 2020. The Medium is planned to release across Xbox Series X/S and PC, on December 10. With the lack of any specific date up to this point, things looked uncertain as to whether Bloober Team’s latest new project, would make the cut. Fortunately The Medium appears to have claimed the moniker of last major release of the year.

Set in an abandoned hotel, The Medium pits players in the shoes of main protagonist Marianne, a gifted medium who can interact across two realities at once — the real world and the spirit world. What’s interesting about this premise is the way this will potentially be translated into gameplay. The aim being to present this through a simultaneous split of gameplay — Marianne being controlled whilst she’s traversing through both realities at the same time. As if that wasn’t curious enough, the game’s music will also be composed by Akira Yamaoka, of Silent Hill fame. Bloober Team are also planning to bring a next-gen version of their 2017 title, Observer, in the form of Observer: System Redux to both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.