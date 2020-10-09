Monster Hunter Rise Collector’s Edition now Available Through Nintendo’s UK Store

Although in North America the Monster Hunter Rise Collector’s Edition is available from multiple retailers, the UK and Australia can only snag it through their regional Nintendo stores. Fans have been waiting for it to go on sale for a while, and now it’s officially ready for purchase in the UK. The total price clocks in at £89.99 and there is a one purchase per person limit. Like the version in North America this includes the Magnamalo amiibo, sticker set and pin. Unique to the UK version is the fact that it comes with the standard edition of Monster Hunter Rise but includes a downloadable code for the Deluxe version items and bonuses.

Monster Hunter Rise launches on March 26 next year. Pre-order the UK Collector’s Edition through Nintendo’s store right here.