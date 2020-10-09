People Can Fly’s Outriders Releasing Next February Across Current, Next-Gen Platforms

Developer People Can Fly’s third-person shooter Outriders has itself a release date. On top of the news that the game will feature cross-play across both generations of consoles and PC, those who purchase the game on either PS4 or Xbox One, can get the next-gen equivalent for their respective platform, for free. The game was initially targeting this year — Holiday 2020 to be exact. Originally announced back at E3 2019, Outriders didn’t get its first proper gameplay reveal until February of this year when we got our chance to go hands-on with the game.

While the game’s progression, not least its focus on gear and weapon drops from enemies, has led to many comparing Outriders to other looter-shooters, the potential benefit that People Can Fly’s take on the sub-genre could bring, is the fact that there appears to be a greater emphasis on a narrative and of a campaign that players can complete alone, as well as part of a three-player co-op party. It’ll be the second loot-orientated game in the space of six months to be published by Square Enix, following the release last month of developer Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers. Outriders is planned to release across PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S & PC. A Stadia version is planned to follow thereafter.