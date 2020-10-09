Piofiore: Fated Memories Now Available on Switch

If you’re looking for a new otome game to play, then look no further than Piofiore: Fated Memories. This latest release from Aksys Games brings players into the midst of a 1900s-era mafia conflict.

Although the game is available both physically and digitally on Switch, the physical first run includes a set of exclusive cards. The six included cards feature the main characters of Piofiore: Fated Memories, of course.

The game features an intriguing, dramatic storyline and multiple handsome men that you’ll get to know throughout each route. If this isn’t enough, Aksys Games will be serving up even more otome goodness with Cafe Enchante next month.