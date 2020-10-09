Super Mario 3D All-Stars Puma Collection Releasing on November 27

Fan of Mario and shoes? Puma has fans covered with their upcoming Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection with three different styles to choose from. Each pair of shoes is themed after a different title from the All-Stars collection so people can pick their favorite in the bunch. The three shoes also come in a unique Puma style which includes three different price tags depending on which people are interested in. Super Mario 64 is sporting the “Future Rider” style which will be available for $90. Super Mario Sunshine will be ready with the “Clyde” look for $80 in addition to being exclusive at Foot Locker stores. Finally, Super Mario Galaxy adopts the “RS-Fast” style and is the most expensive at $120. All three pairs will also come with exclusive tags featuring a Mario render from the chosen title as a nice bonus.

Be sure to check out Puma or Foot Locker on November 27 to snag a pair and check out the teaser image below: