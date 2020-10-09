Supraland Brings the Adventure to Consoles October 22

Supraland is coming to consoles on October 22 and it’s bringing its giant sandbox with it. Supraland takes place in a large, interconnected world that all takes place in a kid’s backyard sandbox. The game offers players a little bit of everything in its imaginary world: powerful abilities, hordes of enemies to defeat, tricky puzzles and a large world to discover.

Players can expect to get at least twelve hours of adventuring out of Supraland with a steady progression of new abilities, new weapons and new secrets to discover as they make their way through the sandbox to the Blue King’s castle.

Supraland will be available on October 22 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.