Thomas Was Alone Heading to Nintendo Switch Q1 2021

For anyone who managed to miss out on this indie classic, Thomas Was Alone originally released in 2012 and would go on to see multiple other releases until 2014. Now, six years later, the title is coming back and releasing on Nintendo Switch. Players will finally be able to experience this indie in a brand new way, and choose if they want to play docked or on the go. There’s no definitive release date yet but it’s planned to launch in Q1 of 2021 at this time.

Those interested can check out the announcement tweet below with a good at the title in handheld mode: