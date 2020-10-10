Razer Opens up its Arsenal with New Chair, PC Case and More at Razercon 2020

Razer its hosting its inaugural virtual conference with RazerCon 2020. The company has a slew of new products that will be unveiled during this, with two new products that are a bit different than the usual. The first is a new chair for gamers called the Razer Iskur. The Iskur has been designed from the ground up with comfort, health and style in mind. This is the first official gaming chair from Razer and it will offer one-of-a-kind external lumbar support along with high density foam cushioning and stylish multi-layered synthetic leather. It is also designed to address the need for superior ergonomics in today’s gaming chairs.

The external lumbar support will offer 26 degrees of customization to help improve posture for gamers for long playing sessions. This will also work to reduce aches and strains by fully supporting the curvature of the spine with focusing in on the mid and lower regions where tension builds up the most. The high-density foam will serve as further comfort while a 4D armrest system can be optimized for optimal reach. A memory foam neck pillow will be included for additional support for the upper part of the spine. The signature green Razer triple-headed snake logo will be on the headrest while “For Gamers. By Gamers.” will be printed along the seat. The overall design is finished with a distinctive snake scale look that fits Razer. The Razer Iskur is now available for $499.99 exclusive at Razer.com.

Razer is now offering its first true desktop experience with the Razer Tomahawk Gaming Chassis. The chassis is available as a standard mid-tower case (Tomahawk ATX) and a small form factor case (Tomahawk Mini-ITX). These will feature full tempered glass side panels to showcase the internal components on one side and the cable management solution on the other. The Tomahawk is comprised of a matte black metal frame and an all-black front panel accentuated with the Razer green logo. Rather than having RGB on the inside, Razer is including Chroma RGB lighting on the bottom of the case. This can be controlled and customized via the Razer Synapse 3 software.

The Tomahawk chassis are engineered with airflow in mind. It can support up to a 360mm radiator along the front and up to two 140mm fans along the top for maximum cooling performance. The cable management system will be integrated into the cases to help keep cables tucked away and out of sight and also to prevent any obstruction of air. This will allow builders to maximize usable space and create a cleaner aesthetic. The Razer Tomahawk M1 Gaming Chassis ITX is available to day for $179.99 at both Razer.com and select retailers, while the Tomahawk A1 ATX will be available later this fall for $199.99.

For streamers and content creators, Razer is releasing a new microphone. The Razer Seiren Mini comes as a sleek and compact desktop microphone. It is Razer’s smallest USB powered microphone to date and offers pro grade sound in an ultra-compact form factor. These will be available in a variety of colors including Razer Black, Quartz Pink and Mercury White to fit your setup.

The Seiren Mini will come packed with a supercardioid pickup pattern that helps reduce unwanted noise. This teams up with a finely tuned 14mm condenser capsule that will ensure vocal clarity in live environments. A built-in shock mount will mean stability if you have someone in the background jumping around. All of this while weighing less than a pound and standing just a shade over six inches tall. A simple plug and play design will allow users to jump into streaming or voice conferencing from a single USB connection. The Seiren Mini is also extremely affordable coming in at just $49.99 and is available today from Razer.com or select retailers.

Completing the streaming accessories that are announced for RazerCon 2020 is the Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition. This all new headset allows fans to take their meow factor anywhere. This new headset also cuts the cord with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity while including 40mm drivers, RGB Chroma and up to 50 hours of battery life. The microphone on the BT Kitty is built in with beamforming technology to block out ambient noise. The BT Kitty is available in Quartz Pink finish that is accented with Mercury White padding on the headband and earcups. The earcups and kitty ears will be where the RGB is placed as it will respond to apps and notifications and can be customized through the Razer Audio App to compliment any style. The Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition is available today for $99.99 from Razer.com and later this fall at retailers.

The final piece of new hardware comes with the Razer Blade Stealth 13. The latest Blade Stealth will include Intel’s new 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, a full HD OLED touch display option, and even offers THX Spatial Audio to give on-the-go gamers and creators the premiere portable audio experience. The processor of choice is the Intel i7-1165G7 that is capable of up to 4.7GHz using Intel Turbo Boost. This laptop will be 2.7x faster in content creations and more than 20% faster in office productivity. This will come paired with the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti.

The Blade Stealth 13 will offer two display options. The Full HD OLED touch that was mentioned above, or a Full HD 120Hz display. The touch screen is geared towards creators as it offers 1200% coverage of the DCI-P3 space, a higher contrast ratio, and a Gorilla Glass display. The Full HD 120Hz will be the highest refresh rate panel available on a 13″ laptop. It includes a matte finish to reduce glare and full coverage of the SRGB color space. The THX Spatial Audio, which has become a staple for Razer’s headsets, will be embodied in the speakers of the Blade Stealth 13. This includes 4 smart amp powered speakers and the latest THX Spatial Audio application. The app features a variety of audio profiles ranging from gaming to music and movies. It also offers a customizable EQ profile to users can create their own audio experience. The Razer Blade Stealth 13 retails for $1,799.99 and is available this month at Razer.com and select retailers later this fall.

Lastly, Razer and its integrated Chroma is adding more and more options to integrate RGB lighting. Razer has introduced four new partners to the Razer Chroma Connect program. Western Digital has recently announced a new wave of storage solutions that include RGB lighting. Razer has teamed with the WD_BLACK line for integrating Chroma into the devices. Players can also expect Seagate Gaming, Yeelight and Twinkly to have full Razer Chroma profile integration. Razer now includes 50 third-party hardware partners which makes it the world’s largest RGB lighting ecosystem for gaming devices with support for over 500 devices spanning over 150 games and applications.

Razer also announced its first Razer Edition motherboards. This is in collaboration with ASRock as these are Razer-designed versions of the Taichi. This will help offer a unique design and support for either the X570 or B550 chipsets. These boards are the first of their kind as it offers native Razer Chroma RGB support and universal compatibility with thousands of addressable RGB components. This will allow DIY builders to easily sync every component using the Razer Synapse 3 app if components are Razer products.