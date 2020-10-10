Save the Imagisphere in Sackboy: A Big Adventure’s Story Trailer

Back in June, Sony revealed Sackboy: A Big Adventure, a family-friendly platformer starring the ever-customizable hero of the LittleBigPlanet franchise.

Last month, it was confirmed that the adorable co-op platformer would be set to release alongside the PS5 as a launch title, and developer Sumo Digital has now shared a story trailer to set the stage for players, as the Imagisphere is threatened by a variety of deadly creatures. The trailer below also features brand-new gameplay, including one of our first glimpses at the four-player co-op featured in the game which is available through local or online play.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure takes its first steps on November 12 for PS5 and PS4.