Back in 2012, developer Benjamin Rivers released an indie horror game named Home. It gained attention thanks to its unique storytelling approach. It made its way to all manner of platforms such as Vita and iOS.

If you’ve never played the game, or are ready to play it again, Home: Postmortem Edition is now on Switch. This isn’t just a port. It includes an interactive developer diary via the Postmortem Mode.

Home: Postmortem Edition costs $7.99 on the Switch eShop.