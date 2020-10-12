Torchlight III’s ‘Welcome to the Frontier’ Trailer Re-Introduces Novastraia, New Heroes

It’s finally the eve of Torchlight III’s official release date, so Perfect World Entertainment and Echtra Games have put out an extended trailer to help get fans both old and new back up to speed. Saving the world of Novastraia isn’t going to be easy, but, as always, there are a select few who are up for the challenge. Where were they before the world reached the brink of disaster? Who knows? They’re here now though and it looks like they’re ready to give it their all.

Torchlight III offers its fans their choice of four main hero classes and five playstyle-enhancing artifacts. The Train Master, the Dusk Mage, the Sharpshooter and the Forged can all fill multiple roles, so players should have plenty of room to carve out their own niche on any team. Other features include fully-customizable forts, pets and the “Fazeer’s Dun’djinn” end-game challenges.

Torchlight III launches for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on October 13.