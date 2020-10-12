Visual Novel Cat President 2 Returns for Re-election

Back in 2016, the wacky visual novel Cat President launched on Steam. It presented players with a host of fluffy presidential candidates. Four years later, the US political landscape has changed quite a bit, but cats are still adorable.

Cat President 2: Purrlitical Revolution picks up with the impending re-election of DJ Nibbles. The player’s goal is to be a campaign manager for one of his opponents. There are twenty different endings and tons of cat puns.

If you’d like to get a bit of reprive from real politics (and an opportunity to look at kitties), then Cat President 2 will come to your aid soon. The game launches on October 13 via Steam.