Apple Announces iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini

Apple today announced the replacements to their current iPhone 11 model.

Last year, Apple introduced the iPhone 11 into its lineup of iPhones. It featured many of the upgrades that the two Pro models had, but came in at a more reasonable price. Apple is continuing that tradition this year with not only iPhone 12, but also with another new entry: iPhone 12 Mini.

The iPhone 12 features a 6.1″ Super Retina XDR OLED display. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 Mini comes equipped with a 5.4″ version of that same screen. Both models support 5G and come in five different colors; black, white, green, red and blue. Both phones feature a new design that drops that curved edged look iPhones have had since 2014. Instead, the devices adopt the rectangular look of the iPhone 4, 4S, 5, 5S, and current iPad Pro. Like last year’s iPhone 11, the 12 and 12 Mini feature a dual-camera system.

Powering these and the 12 Pro models is the new A14 Bionic chip, which Apple claims is the fastest and most efficient chip in the phone industry. They claim that it has a faster CPU and GPU by up to 50% compared to the fastest competing smartphone chips. To prove this, Apple showcased Riot Games’ League of Legends: Wild Rift running on the iPhone 12. It’s not currently known what other phones will support the application.

Finally, Apple revealed that they’ve finally added support for MagSafe charging. The feature has been used in its MacBook line for years and it’s finally coming to iPhone. While this opens up new accessories for people to buy, all your current wireless chargers will still work with iPhone 12. Of course, Apple is likely hoping that users do buy more accessories considering they aren’t handing any more out. Apple confirmed that no iPhone 12 model will include a power adapter or headphones in the box, though all models will come with a Lightning-to-USB-C charging cable. If you want to access fast charging, you’ll need to buy an adapter.

iPhone 12 launches October 23 with pre-orders kicking off October 16. Meanwhile, iPhone 12 Mini launches November 13 with pre-orders kicking off November 6.