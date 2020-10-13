Apple Introduces the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max With New Designs

Apple today, in addition to the iPhone 12 phones, revealed the new Pro and Pro Max models.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max were the final reveals at today’s Apple event, and pack some nice upgrades over the 11 Pro models. Both new phones feature more storage, larger screens, a new design and 5G support.

Much like the 12 and 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max feature the new boxed design, A14 chip and 5G support. The Pro earns its title in other ways, though. Apple has opted to increase the screen size of both models this year. The iPhone 12 Pro now features a 6.1″ Super Retina XDR display, up from past year’s 5.7″ display. Meanwhile, the 12 Pro Max gets a 6.7″ display, up from 6.5″ Unfortunately, both phones are still locked at 60Hz. It does feature a stainless steel finish that looks nice and comes in four colors: graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue.

The Pro models feature a triple camera set up that consists of new wide camera, an expansive ultra wide camera and a telephoto camera. They also feature an all-new LiDAR Scanner capable of measuring light distance and use pixel depth information of a scene. The result is a realistic AR experience and improved low-light scenes in photos and videos.

Like the iPhone 12 models, the 12 Pro models support MagSafe charging. They also won’t include a power adapter or headphones in the box. This is extremely disappointing for the Pro models after last year’s 11 Pro models. After years, Apple finally caved and included an 18W adapter in the 11 Pro box. It’s sad to see it cut so soon.

iPhone 12 Pro launches October 23 with pre-orders kicking off October 16. iPhone 12 Pro Max launches November 13 with pre-orders kicking off November 6.