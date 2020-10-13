ASUS and Dirac Research Team Up to Boost ROG Phone-3 Compatible Headsets

ASUS has announced a partnership wish Swedish sound pioneer Dirac Research to bring premium audio to the ASUS ROG Phone-3. Via a firmware update, all compatible headsets for the newly released ROG Phone-3 will assure a competitive edge in mobile gaming. Dirac Research has a proven track record of pioneering Hi-Fi audio and home theater audio in the past. The company offers a headphone solution that features patented impulse and magnitude response correction. This is the first collaboration between both ASUS and Dirac Research.

What Dirac Research brings to the table will result in clear and balanced sound so that dialogue will remain crisp and voices intelligible. This allows the softest of audio cues to be accounted for during gameplay such as footsteps. To close it all out, bass will clear and immersive and will offer a clear separation to better identify the origin of a sound.

“As the gaming industry becomes more competitive, audio quality is proving to be a key component consumers consider when making purchases,” said Bryan Chang, General Manager, smartphone business unit at ASUS. “Audio plays an enormous role in the user experience, whether it’s creating a sense of immersion and realism or contributing to better in-game performance. Dirac has become an essential partner in empowering us to create a headset sound experience that will undoubtedly impress the ROG gaming community.”

The Dirac-optimized ROG Phone 3 series of gaming headsets includes: ROG Cetra, ROG Cetra Core, ROG Cetra RGB, ROG Delta, ROG Delta Core, ROG Delta White Edition, ROG Strix Go 2.4, ROG Strix Fusion 300, ROG Strix Fusion 300 PNK LTD, ROG Theta Electret, and ROG Theta 7.1