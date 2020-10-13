Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Physical Edition Launches in December

Capcom today confirmed when Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition’s physical edition launches.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition is a launch title for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, if you want to play the hack-and-slash title day one on either system, you can only get it digitally. The game was always supposed to launch first digitally with a physical release coming sometime in the near future. Now, we know that they way actually isn’t that long.

Taking to Twitter, Capcom confirmed a December 1 physical release on both platforms. In addition, it re-confirms what the physical box art looks like.

The physical version of #DevilMayCry 5 Special Edition launches Dec 1st! If going digital is more your SSStyle, it'll be available for download from Nov 10th for Xbox Series X|S and Nov 12th for PS5. pic.twitter.com/jHah4y2S4c — Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (@DevilMayCry) October 13, 2020

An enhanced version of the 2019 hit, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition features new content, including a playable Vergil. There’s also plenty of technical improvements to the game, including better visuals, quick loading, 120fps mode, and next-gen visual techniques like ray-tracing.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition launches digitally on November 10 for Xbox Series X|S and November 12 on PS5. It launches physically on December 1.