Fall Guys Season 2 Speeds Up With a New Sonic Costume

Fall Guys Season 2 is here and Media tonic has already started dropping cool costumes to go with its newly added medieval levels. For the first special costume of the season, Mediatonic and Sega have teamed up to bring Fall Guys fans a brand new Sonic costume. The costume will be available in the Fall Guys store starting on October 14, but fans will likely have put in some time before they can dress up their guy as Sega’s famous blue blur. It’s going to take ten crowns to don the Sonic suit, but what are crowns compared to basically being Sonic?

Fall Guys is available now on PC and PlayStation 4. Be sure to check out our review to learn more about this wackiest of battle royale games.