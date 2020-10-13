G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout Now Available

G.I. Joe has been a part of pop culture for over 35 years. After a few big releases in the ’80s and ’90s – including a really underrated arcade game, we haven’t seen the forces of Team Joe and Team Cobra in virtual combat since the days of the Xbox 360. Now, they’re back in a new team-based third-person shooter that allows you to play as both teams in a co-op campaign alongside PVP multiplayer action. Inspired by the ’80s era of the franchise with a comic-style presentation, you’ll be able to play through 17 missions across various locales from the franchise – including the USS Flagg and Cobra HQ.

With 12 playable characters, you will be able to enjoy a wide variety of weapons across each team of both good and evil. Operation Blackout is available now on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch for $39.99 – and it has a gold deluxe edition with more character skins, a digital artbook, and OST for only $10 more.