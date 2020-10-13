‘Reclaim Your Future’ in Latest Trailer for Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs fans are now just a few weeks away from the latest entry in the open world hacking series, with our latest preview praising the game’s “vast world beaming with creativity and intrigue.”

To prepare for the upcoming launch, Ubisoft has shared yet another trailer for Watch Dogs: Legion, which can be seen below. While the video doesn’t provide a whole lot of new info for dedicated fans, it does feature some fun gameplay moments and includes a solid overview at the game’s premise, as Dedsec and their technologically-gifted followers look to free London from a private mercenary group with mysterious intentions.

Watch Dogs: Legion is set to release on October 29 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on the dates of their respective launches next month.