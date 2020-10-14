Monster Hunter Movie Gets First Full Trailer

Last week we got a teaser, now we’ve gotten a full look at the upcoming Monster Hunter movie. It’s been a long time coming but managed to showcase tidbits of the story in addition to some familiar faces. Highlights include Black Diablos, who was seen before, Rathalos and a surprise appearance from the fearsome Gore Magala. In addition to the initial trailer, there was also a second released from Sony Brasil that showcases even more scenes than the first.

The Monster Hunter movie is aiming to release in theaters this December. Check out the two trailers below: