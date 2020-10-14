Onee Chanbara Origin Now Available For PC And PlayStation 4

Onee Chanbara Origin is a complete HD remake of The Onechanbara and The Onechanbara 2, and it is now available on PC and PlayStation 4. Onee Chanbara Origin is available digitally in a standard edition for $59.99 and deluxe edition for $74.99. The deluxe edition comes with all DLC including costume outfits for all characters and extra DLC mission sets. Players who purchase the standard edition and want the DLC content can purchase the season pass for $19.99.

Onee Chanbara Origin features new art style graphics and optimized storytelling in combining both games. Key key features in this zombie slaying hack and slash adventure starring two sisters who hate each but have to work together toward a common goal include the ability to play as both Aya and Saki, who each have their own unique weapons and abilities. Lots of customization enhances replayability with multiple battle outfits as they take on a varied army of zombies. Lastly, players will be able to execute cool combos and enter super powerful modes by transforming through Berserk Mode and Trance Mode.