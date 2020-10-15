Destiny 2 Won’t Hit Next-Gen Consoles Until December

Bungie today announced that the upcoming next-gen ports of Destiny 2 won’t launch alongside the new machines.

Destiny 2 on next-gen consoles will finally deliver the optimal Destiny experience. Quick-loading, 60fps combat, and more are coming to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. Unfortunately, those versions won’t be ready in time for Destiny 2: Beyond Light’s launch.

Bungie today revealed that the hotly anticipated next-gen versions launch December 8, nearly a month after Beyond Light’s launch. While PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners can enjoy the current version of Destiny 2 on their new machines via backwards compatibility, they won’t get next-gen features like 60fps, the Field of View slider, or the enhanced resolution. Quicker loading times and cross-gen play are available at launch.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light launches November 10 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.