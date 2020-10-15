Disc Room Soundtrack Coming to Saw Blade-Shaped Vinyl

Now here’s something you don’t see every day. The upcoming game Disc Room is getting its soundtrack pressed to vinyl in a most unique shape.

Disc Room itself is a top down action game all about surviving room sof deadly discs. Saw blades bounce around the room making this quite difficult. In keeping with the deadly blade themes, the vinyl disc is shaped like a saw blade.

Unfortunately for interested parties, the disc has already sold out. This is due to there only being 300 copies produced. Lucky folks who got in an order should expect their copy around December.