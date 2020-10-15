Discover the Vehicles, Architecture of Cyberpunk 2077 in New Trailers

Earlier today, CD Projekt Red hosted their latest Night City Wire livestream, which continued to expand upon various aspects of their upcoming open world sci-fi RPG.

Two trailers emerged out of the full episode that can be seen below, both of which add onto the complex world of Night City. The first trailer gives a taste of the “Rides of the Dark Future” that players can use to traverse the world, while “2077 in Style” dives into the architecture of the buildings of Cyberpunk 2077, which come primarily from four unique styles.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch on November 19 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, with PS5 and Xbox Series X/S backwards compatibility at launch and an upgraded version for these platforms set to release next year.