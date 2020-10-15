Dive Deep into Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with Latest Trailer

Assassin’s Creed fans are less than one month away from the latest entry in the franchise, as Valhalla looks to transport players back to ninth century England as the Vikings prepare to expand their presence.

As the open world historical game nears its upcoming launch, Ubisoft has shared a “Deep Dive” trailer that can be seen below, and gives just a taste of Eivor’s abilities and motivations. For more on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, be sure to check out our latest preview, which also features twenty minutes of direct gameplay.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set to launch on November 10 for Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and PC, as well as November 12 for PS5.