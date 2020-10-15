Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory Demo Hits Digital Storefronts

Earlier this year, Square Enix announced that Kingdom Hearts would be back in an all-new rhythm-based game with original story content. The Melody of Memory evokes a bit of the Final Fantasy franchise’s Theatrythm that was a hit on the 3DS – but with more variety in gameplay styles. Today, a demo came out to give fans their first playable taste of the full game on the Nintendo eShop, PSN, and Xbox. The demo features four solo music stages and two co-op stages – offering up a nice bite-sized chunk of the full game. It’s perfect for anyone who was just curious to see how the game would turn out and should easily sell folks on the game if they were on the fence. The full game will be released on November 13 – amid a crowded next-generation launch across two console platforms for $59.99.