New Modes, Weapons Available in Black Ops Cold War Beta Weekend 2

Treyarch today revealed what’s new in weekend 2 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s beta.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta is live again on PS4 and, for the first time, Xbox One and PC. Dubbed the Crossplay Beta, players across all three platforms can engage in combat with one another. However, that’s not all that’s new in weekend 2. Indeed, there’s going to be a lot more content for players to try.

The most prominent addition is Fireteam: Dirty Bomb. This forty player mode splits players into ten squads to collect uranium, locate dirty bombs, deposit that uranium, and detonate the bombs to spread radiation. To get players started, the beta includes two maps built for the mode; Ruka and Alpine. Ruka takes place in a dense forest. Meanwhile, Alpine takes players into the snowy mountains.

Treyarch has bumped up the level cap so players can try out more weapons, perks, scorestreaks, wildcards, and equipment. Starting today, players can now level up to 31. Then, on Saturday, October 17, the level cap raises to 40.

Finally, two additional modes join the beta. Fan-favorite mode Hardpoint is playable right now, and Control joins the fray on October 17. Both modes are playable on Cartel, Miami, and Moscow.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches November 13 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.