PlayStation Drops First Look at PS5’s User Experience

PlayStation today dropped a lengthy walkthrough of the PlayStation 5 User Experience.

Fans have waited a long time to finally see what the PS5’s UX would look like, and they finally have an answer. PlayStation dropped a surprise State of Play this morning entirely dedicated to the UX. Overall, the experience appears to be the next evolution of PS4’s UI, but a lot snappier.

The new Control Center exemplifies this creed. This new feature provides immediate access to everything you need with a press of the PS Button. Activities, meanwhile, connect players closer to their games. Displayed on-screen as cards in the Control Center, they allow you to do things like discover new gameplay opportunities, jump straight into levels or challenges, or rewind time to collect an item you missed.

PlayStation has built the interface to be quick and snappy so that players can enjoy playing rather than wrestling with with it. That’s pretty good news considering how sluggish the PS4 UI is nowadays. Hopefully, PlayStation has more to reveal about the user experience as we approach launch.

PlayStation 5 launches November 12.