The Mortal Kombat 11 Weather Forecast Calls for an Eye-Popping Amount of Rain

Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios today dropped a gameplay trailer focused on Rain.

Rain is one of the three new characters coming to Mortal Kombat 11 via Ultimate and Kombat Pack 2. The demigod son of Argus, Edenia’s protector, Rain wields the power to manipulate water and lightning. He’s capable of opening dimensional rifts to an unknown water realm, and can even liquefy himself to deliver devastating attacks. Rain comes equipped with a katar to slash and stab all adversaries. His fatality is quite the eye-popping experience.

Rain joins Mileena and Rambo as one of three characters launching in November. Despite his continued popularity, Rain has had very few appearances in Mortal Kombat titles. His last entry on a launch roster was all the way back in Mortal Kombat: Armageddon. He was a DLC character in Mortal Kombat 2011, but, despite featuring prominently in Mortal Kombat X’s story, was mysteriously left off the roster. Rain didn’t appear at all in Mortal Kombat 11’s story.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Kombat Pack 2 launch November 17 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and Stadia. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are free upgrades for those who own the game on PS4 or Xbox One.