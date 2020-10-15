Xbox Series X|S Launches with 30 Titles Optimized for the Platform

Microsoft today revealed what titles launch fully optimized for Xbox Series X|S.

Microsoft’s unique approach to the Xbox Series X|S launch makes discerning what is and isn’t a launch title difficult. Thanks to Smart Delivery, several previously released Xbox One games are getting free upgrades to the Series X|S version. Still, Microsoft has put together a comprehensive list of ‘launch’ titles that take full advantage of the next-gen hardware.

The list is filled with upcoming titles and titles that have already released. New titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Gears Tactics arrive day-and-date with the consoles. Meanwhile, older titles like Borderlands 3 and Gears 5 are getting updates that take advantage of the hardware. Overall, there’s a good mix of new and older titles making its way to the platform.

Titles marked with an Xbox Game Pass tag are included with your Game Pass subscription. You can download them to your new console at no additional cost. Smart Delivery means that, if you own the Xbox One version, you get the new version for free.

Xbox Series X|S launches November 10. Here’s every game optimized for the platform on launch day: