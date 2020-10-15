Xbox Series X|S Launches with 30 Titles Optimized for the Platform

Microsoft today revealed what titles launch fully optimized for Xbox Series X|S.
Microsoft’s unique approach to the Xbox Series X|S launch makes discerning what is and isn’t a launch title difficult. Thanks to Smart Delivery, several previously released Xbox One games are getting free upgrades to the Series X|S version. Still, Microsoft has put together a comprehensive list of ‘launch’ titles that take full advantage of the next-gen hardware.
The list is filled with upcoming titles and titles that have already released. New titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Gears Tactics arrive day-and-date with the consoles. Meanwhile, older titles like Borderlands 3 and Gears 5 are getting updates that take advantage of the hardware. Overall, there’s a good mix of new and older titles making its way to the platform.
Titles marked with an Xbox Game Pass tag are included with your Game Pass subscription. You can download them to your new console at no additional cost. Smart Delivery means that, if you own the Xbox One version, you get the new version for free.
Xbox Series X|S launches November 10. Here’s every game optimized for the platform on launch day:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)
- Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)
- Bright Memory 1.0
- Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)
- Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
- DIRT 5 (Smart Delivery)
- Enlisted
- Evergate
- The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)
- Fortnite
- Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- King Oddball (Smart Delivery)
- Maneater (Smart Delivery)
- Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)
- NBA 2K21
- Observer: System Redux
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)
- Sea of Thieves (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- War Thunder (Smart Delivery)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)
- Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)