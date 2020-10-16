Crystal Dynamics Delays Marvel’s Avengers’ Kate Bishop, Next-Gen Versions

Crystal Dynamics today confirmed that Marvel’s Avengers’ first post-release hero and next-gen versions have been delayed.

Those hoping to play as a new hero, or play next-gen versions are going to have to wait longer. Neither Kate Bishop or the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version are coming anytime soon. Crystal Dynamics made the announcement via the game’s official blog. New hero Kate Bishop now likely launches in November, and the next-gen versions sometime in 2021.

“We know fans are hungry for new content, but delivering a fun experience is our priority. With this in mind, we’ve decided to push Kate Bishop’s Operation launch back a bit, out of October. We’re sorry for this slight delay, but we are dedicated as a team to quality first. “We’ve also made the decision to shift our PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launch to next year to ensure that we give our team the time to deliver a next-gen experience showcasing all that this game is meant to be.”

While the next-gen versions won’t launch until 2021, Crystal Dynamics does point out the PS4 and Xbox One versions are playable on next-gen machines via backwards compatibility. Players can enjoy improved frame rates and load times that way.

The delays are a devastating blow for a game struggling to maintain its player base. Speaking with Kotaku, Crystal Dynamics studio head Scot Amos confirmed the game’s struggles, but promised more content would help alleviate these problems. This is a common problem for most live service games. However, as we stated in our review, Crystal Dynamics had year’s of examples to learn from, and it’s inexcusable to see them perpetuated in a 2020 release.

Marvel’s Avengers is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions launch sometime in 2021.