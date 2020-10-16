Just Dance 2021 PS5, Xbox Series X/S Release Date Confirmed

Ubisoft Paris has now confirmed all release dates for various console versions of Just Dance 2021. The latest entry in the venerable rhythm game series will be released first on November 12 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, and will follow on November 24 with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. PlayStation 4 versions will be backwards compatible on the PS5, while those purchasing for the Xbox One will be able to download the Xbox Series X/S version for free. Notably, this is the first time an entry in the Just Dance series has not seen a Wii release, making Ubisoft, one of the first and most ardent and consistent supporters of that beloved system, also its final one, as the Wii, at last, goes gentle into that dark night.

The game boasts forty new songs, the new Quickplay mode and an updated World Dance Floor along with previous modes, like Kids Mode, co-op and Just Dance Unlimited. Currently-announced tracks include the excellent “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I, “Juice” by Lizzo, as well as tracks by Eminem, The Weeknd and others. The Just Dance YouTube channel has posted a playlist with many of the songs, including gameplay videos, for anyone looking to get early practice in before they get their mitts on copies of the game.

Owners looking to throw a home dance party (responsibly-distanced, of course) need no additional controllers, as the game will work with the Just Dance Controller App, available for iOS and Android, letting players’ phones track their movements and score their performance accordingly. Additionally, players can expect to take advantage of a free month of the Just Dance Unlimited subscription, which opens access to over 550 songs.