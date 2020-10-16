Planet Coaster: Console Edition Spins Up for November 10 Launch

In a little less than a month, console-based gamers will finally have the chance to make the theme park of their dreams with Planet Coaster: Console Edition. Frontier Developments’ roller coaster creation game will be available on all major consoles, and fans who buy digitally on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will get the a free upgrade to the next-gen version.

Those who jump-in early and pre-order Planet Coaster: Console Edition will gain a special bonus for their parks: the “Oswald’s Magnificent Machine” ride. This is a special ride designed by Oswald B. Thompson; he’s a master ride creator and a not insignificant name within the Planet Coaster fandom. It’s not the flashiest pre-order bonus out there, but it’s still likely to add some extra shine to one’s park.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition launches for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on November 10. It’ll be coming to PlayStation 5 shortly after on November 12. Be sure to check out our review and get up to speed before the game ships!