Second Season Pass for Borderlands 3 DLC Coming in November

2K and Gearbox have announced that players can look for the second Season Pass for Borderlands 3 to drop on November 10 for PC, Stadia, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The DLC will purportedly include updated looks for all four Vault Hunters — designs for whom will be revealed later this month — new Designer’s Cut and Director’s Cut add-ons, and more.

The DLC looks set to draw drifting players back into the fold, with the Designer’s Cut bringing a new play mode called Arms Race, as well as new Skill Trees for the Vault Hunters. More about the contents of this add-on will be detailed in a series of four 9 am PT reveals on the Borderlands Twitch channel, beginning on October 20, and broken down as follows:

October 20 – Via livestream, the Borderlands Creator Team will go over the Amara and FL4K Skill Trees.

October 22 – More livestreamed Skill Tree reveals, for Moze and Zane, again with the Borderlands Creator Team.

October 29 – The Borderlands Show comes back with a new episode, which will feature developer interviews and details on the new Arms Race mode.

October 30 – Special guests will feature in the first live play-through of Arms Race.

All of this content will be published afterwards on the Borderlands YouTube. Details remain forthcoming regarding the Director’s Cut add-on, which is expected to be released in the Spring of 2021.