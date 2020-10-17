Check Out More Screenshots, Artwork from Monster Hunter Rise

While it may be 5 months away, the details still coming out for Monster Hunter Rise are exciting to see. This includes both screenshots and artwork for the characters, monsters and more that await hunters. This time we got a great look at a fight from multiple different angles from a handful of players which showcases the Tetranadon in a fierce struggle. While the concept art not only provides a good variety, but also a link to the official Instagram account where many artwork is being posted for those who want to follow and check it out.

Monster Hunter Rise releases on March 26. Check out the official Instagram here in addition to screenshots and artwork below: