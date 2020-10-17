Double Fine’s Remastered Classics Headed to Game Pass

From 2015 to 2017, Double Fine helped to publish remasters of three classic graphic adventure games: Grim Fandango, Day of the Tentacle, and Full Throttle, all of which were titles that Tim Schafer had designed and written (or co-designed and co-written, in the case of Day of the Tentacle). While these helped to re-introduce the titles to a new audience and were well-received by existing fans, their console releases were also limited, as they were PS4 exclusives (although Grim Fandango Remastered would arrive on the Switch in 2018).

“Were” being the key word, though, because as seen via the tweet below, all three on these games will now be headed to the Xbox One, and will appear on Xbox Game Pass. And sooner than expected, on October 29. Which is perfect timing for Grim Fandango, allowing players to revisit it right before the Day of the Dead. Considering that Microsoft owns Double Fine now, this isn’t exactly a shocker, but it’s also a welcome surprise.