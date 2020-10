The latest Ash hat Pikachu is ready to be picked up by eager fans, this time wearing the Kalos hat from his adventures in the anime. The code to easily pick up this Pikachu is KAL0SP1KA, and with this there are only two more until the hat Pikachu events are completed. The code will work up until November 30 so there’s no rush to redeem it, but be sure to collect it before it’s gone as it may be a while before they’re released and made available again.