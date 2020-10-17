NPD Group: Marvel’s Avengers, Super Mario 3D All-Stars Top September Charts

September has typically marked the official start of the holiday season for gaming, which is often packed with plenty of highly anticipated titles set to launch just in time for the end of the year.

Last month was no exception, as there were six brand new releases that managed to reach the top fifteen of the NPD Group’s sales charts for the month of September 2020. Marvel’s Avengers emerged as the best seller for last month, with Super Mario 3D All-Stars close behind in second and August’s Madden NFL 21 rounding out the top three. All three of these titles are among the year’s best-sellers as well, with Madden NFL 21 in fourth, Marvel’s Avengers at seventh and Super Mario 3D All-Stars at tenth. Meanwhile, new releases Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 and NBA 2K21 came in at fourth and fifth respectively for September’s best-sellers, and Crusader Kings III got off to a strong start by arriving in seventh place. Two early October releases also managed to sneak in with promising sales, as Star Wars: Squadrons and Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time charted at ninth and eleventh respectively.

For more on the above titles, be sure to check out our reviews by clicking on their respective names.