Stardew Valley Update 1.5 Planning to Add Splitscreen Co-op

Stardew Valley reached a huge milestone when it launched online multiplayer, and now those together at home will soon be able to enjoy it as well. Coming in update 1.5 for Stardew Valley is a splitscreen option for local multiplayer. Friends or family can take it easy and play side by side on the same Switch system, enjoying their farming lives and fighting over their favorite spouse in between making sure everyone is happen. There’s no set date for this update just yet, but it will be exciting to see when it goes live.

Check out the original tweet with the splitscreen confirmation below: